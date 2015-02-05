Know how to safely use a fitness tracker

According to a fitness expert in Shape, a US-based health magazine, you can start with the preset 10,000 daily step goal, but see how you are doing. If you average 7,000 steps a day already, then this goal might be attainable for you. If you’re averaging 4,000 steps a day, reduce this goal to something more realistic – around 7,000. The report also recommends learning how to calibrate your stride because knowing the length of your stride is very important and differs greatly on an individual’s height.