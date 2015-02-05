Is there anybody out there?

A report published by Nasa states: “At the moment, life on Earth is the only known life in the universe, but there are compelling arguments to suggest we are not alone.” This is based on various studies conducted by scientists to show that the three most abundant, chemically active ingredients in the universe are also the top three ingredients in life on Earth. And so, “if life is found on another planet, it will be made of a similar mix of elements”, the Nasa report concludes.