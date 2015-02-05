Is honey part of your daily diet?

In addition to being a great natural sweetener, honey has a multitude of benefits according to the US-based National Honey Board (NHB), an organisation operating under the US Department of Agriculture to educate consumers about the benefits and uses for honey. It helps alleviate some of the symptoms associated with a common cold and temporarily relieves the irritating symptoms of a sour throat. Additionally, it is a rich source of carbohydrates and thus offers a natural energy boost.