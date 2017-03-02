With bus fees, please consider the parents!

Stephen Carter’s opinion piece in Gulf News rightly expressed a concern of a lot of people from the preceding generation and extremely few that the current generation have (‘Stop staring at your phones’, Gulf News, February 25). Reading these comments, two things came to mind. First, how one of my professors called the current generation smartphone zombies, who have ears closed to the sounds of the world around them. Second, how someone mentioned in an address to a gathering the importance of taking off those earplugs and smiling at a stranger, who may be needing that smile to feel motivated. I agree with that as well. I confess to listening to music (at a low volume) while walking across campus by myself. But, I always try to say “hello” or smile when I see someone I know. Just as social media has been accused over the time of reducing social interactions in real life and reducing it to virtual reality, I guess every upgrade in a smartphone does exactly that. More and more people start getting into the phase of oblivion, when they’re texting on the way. From what I’ve been through, those real-time moments you have and share make more of a difference in the world around you and not just commenting and retweeting.

From Ms Maria Vincent Los Angeles, US Security checks Bank officials over the phone verify and get all the confidential information from the customer (‘Man shocked as Dh6.5m vanishes from bank account’, Gulf News, February 25). Who knows if they pass this information on to anyone and could breach security. This verification over the phone should be stopped immediately, I don’t trust it. From Mr Mujtaba UAE Facebook comment Use Emirates ID Many crimes like this are now on the rise due to the misuse of identification around the world. They should put in place a foolproof method for identity. I wonder if the personnel are checking the authentication of the card holder while transacting the business. From Mr Govind Nayak Dubai Facebook comment A massive transfer It’s scary! Though it’s the fault of the thieves, the banks should have more tools to identify strange transactions. How easily the crooks transferred such a huge amount! From Mr Azhar Khan UAE Facebook comment Disappointing results Ayyan Ali, the infamous Pakistani model, has succeeded in evading the law and hurriedly exited Pakistan following the Chief Justice’s order to annex her name from the Exit Control List. The sight of her cheerfully showing off victory signs on board an aircraft resounds the reminiscence of the cruel injustice system that is so prevalent and powerfully ingrained in Pakistan. An ordinary middle-class Pakistani would be more fearful and worried with the way justice is exercised and that it is always reserved for the rich and powerful. Her ordeal, or so she would like to have put it, had finally come to its expected end. She was caught red-handed and indicted for attempting to smuggle foreign currency out of Pakistan when an honest and dutiful customs office reported her to the authorities. Later, she was further indicted as an accomplice to murder for the customs official who was investigating her case. The case was always in the political limelight as it involved senior members from the Pakistan’s People Party. Her indictments were so clear and powerful that one was hopeful of the tables being turned this time round. Hopeful to see justice served as it deserved. However, as with the judicial system, the entire nation’s expectations were made a mockery of. The case is still ongoing, but with Ali, we all know that we have probably seen the last of her, at least in Pakistan. The case would continue for another indefinite period when injustice would finally be served and those implicated can once again walk free. From Mr Bilal Farooq Abu Dhabi Protecting bullies In light of a motion introduced by the Canadian Member of Parliament, Iqra Khalid, to condemn hate against Muslims and others alike, the world has come to a standstill after the right wing politicians cried out that freedom of expression was under threat. The conservatives felt threatened by this non-binding motion even though it has no legal ramifications, but only signified a symbolic gesture. This has made me wonder. As everyone has rights, do bullies also have rights to exercise their ugliness? Do they have the same rights as wolves and other predators, like the laws of the jungle to victimise, terrorise and attack their prey? But, in all fairness, these animals don’t act out of malicious intent as bullies do, nor do they go after their victims because of sadism as bullies do. They simply follow Nature’s laws to find food for themselves and their children. But bullies are different. They do what they do out of malicious intent to hurt their victims. Conservatives who are opposing this motion seem to be advocating for bullies’ rights to do their dirty work without any opposition. From Mr Abubakar N. Kasim Toronto, Canada Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Do violent video games cause behaviour problems?

