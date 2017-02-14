What about the Palestinians?

Love is a feeling, a state and an attitude that ranges from personal relationships to friendships. For many, love is an illusion, an emotion and is understood from the actions it prompts. For me, this expression of love is inclusive, as love is not felt for only one thing. We love our parents, our children, our country and the One above. Love varies, based on the relationships and feelings we share. In some cases, it is steadfast and in others, it is one-sided at times. I define and interpret love as a feeling that sprouts from the relationships we share as we trudge along life’s journey. It is also a commitment that needs to be nurtured and cared for like a little plant that is still budding. True love does not happen overnight, it grows with time and needs passion, commitment and the innate desire to keep going to make that relationship loveable and endearing. There is no one word to define it.

From Ms Shalini Menezes UAE A commercial success Valentine’s Day has been traditionally celebrated as a lovers’ day, as it symbolises romantic love. The trend has slowly caught up in different societies, wherein the acceptance of expressing love publicly is rare. However, the exchange of gifts, the presenting of flowers and the requirement for wearing a bright red dress has impacted commerce to a very large extent. Sadly, the significance of romantic love has been reduced to expensive gifts and chocolates. People look for branded and opulent items to impress their partners. It is very important to remember that this exchange of gifts has exactly the same purpose and meaning if done on any other day, such as the birthdays and anniversaries. This distortion has made Valentine’s Day more of a commercial success than a delightful celebration. From Mr Murugesh Sivam UAE Hard to define To love is divine. It’s one of the best feelings in the world. It’s an experience and expression that everyone can relate to regardless of beliefs, ethnicity or language they speak or where they live. People fall into it, seek it out and cherish it to share it. Yet, for as universal as it is, it’s like sand slipping between our fingers – the harder we grasp, the faster it seems to fall through. It’s also a complex, powerful emotion that can be hard to define. It’s not meant to be easy, but the reward is infinite when you can look past the initial layers of romance, passion and wonder to recognise something even deeper. From Ms Shivani Singh UAE Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Clean India of corrupt politicians

Teach children important contact numbers!

What about the Palestinians?

Love is bigger than one day









