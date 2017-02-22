We only want peace in Pakistan!

The present Australian cricket team, led by Steve Smith, after their defeat to South Africa, have bounced back strongly to comprehensively beat the unpredictable Pakistan cricket team – that, too, in all three formats (‘Marsh, Wade tune up with half-centuries’, Gulf News, February 19). This win, as well as the excellent performance of their batsmen against India’s A-team in Mumbai, should have boosted their morale. At the same time it is unfortunate that, as averred by Smith, they have started their sledging against India’s A-team, especially Shreyas Iyer, who is on a roll. As Indians, we only feel that our captain Virat Kohli and his men would ignore their sledging and, as in the case of Iyer, give a fitting reply with their bat and ball. Anyway, this incident is an eye opener to the International Cricket Council (ICC) match referees and the umpires to be alert in keeping their eyes and ears wide open to prevent a repeat of the Sydney monkeygate. Kohli and his men should beware of the foul lip service by the Aussies!