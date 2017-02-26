UK citizens continue to protest Trump

I think the covering of a woman has more to do with her own choice and to be known to the outside world as a Muslim person. It shouldn’t be a big issue. Those involved could have lowered their eyes or dealt with her in the matters she came to them for. No need to ask someone to cover just for political benefit. Islamic sharia is for Muslims only. Non-Muslims shouldn’t be forced into it.

From Mr Hamaid Khan UAE Facebook comment A strong leader I agree 100 per cent that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong leader (‘Forebodings of a ‘super Prime Minister’, Gulf News, February 22). His selfless dedication towards the development of India, and his actions have been sincere. The world knows the man, but I feel the Gandhi family ruined the country. From Mr Trilochan Adhikari UAE Facebook comment Can’t compare leaders With due respect to the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, my views are that she was a member of the Nehru family. Modi has no political family background or support. There’s no comparison and both are great. From Mr Jagdish Uttwani UAE Facebook comment An aggressive stance I think he is the most aggressive Prime Minister we’ve had, towards other religions, especially towards Muslims. He has nothing for other religions. From Mr Kalmat Ullah Dubai Facebook comment Helping the mentally vulnerable In an age where speed is one of the main requirements for an individual’s ability, stress can also be a cause or factor for mental illness. Every individual goes through a period of mental exhaustion. Compared to previous generations, such health issues are regarded with a certain openness today. More people are aware of incidents that may take place due to giving into depression, anxiety and paranoia. Even with the open mindedness promoted, people suffer from rejection or isolation. When one is vulnerable to quite an extent, naturally they would seek help. So, what exactly is the right way to deal with them? If you can’t offer direct help or suggestions, guidance to the right source of help is appreciated. Showing affection can help ward off loneliness. Sharing personal views on solutions or just personal troubles create trust between each other. Family support and encouragement is the most required, as lack of it may cause the person to avoid seeking help. The bottomline is, ignoring cries for help is a sin. Anyone can be prone to falling into the inescapable void of mental illness. You never know where depression lives, but if it’s noticeable, immediate help can be a life-saver. From Ms Rebecca Veigas Dubai Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters A priceless favour helped father and daughter

