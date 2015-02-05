Trump is a shameful world leader

It’s unfortunate to see two people have died and hundreds injured in a bull-taming festival in the state of Tamil Nadu, India (‘Two men gored to death in Tamil Nadu bull taming festival’, Gulf News, January 23). Jallikattu is a sporting event termed as part of Tamil Nadu culture, but at the same time no culture promotes cruelty towards animals. I cannot understand what sort of pleasure these people will get out of this cruel entertainment. Whatever be the reason, in a democracy, it’s the people who decide as to what they want to be. When you kill and eat, there is a reason for such killing, but when Jallikattu happens it is certainly cruelty towards animals. Let us all wish that good sense prevails in this matter and people stop the agitations. The loss of life and destruction of property is not a solution.

From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai Let the best man win! Kudos to the Williams sisters for their excellent run in the Australian Open and also to Roger Federer. They have defied their age. Though it was a foregone conclusion that Serena Williams will reach the finals, Venus Williams reaching the finals is a real surprise. With the sisters meeting for the ninth time in the Grand Slam finals, it was also no surprise that Serena was the one to lift the cup and break Steffi Graf's record of 22 slams. At the same time, it wasn't such a cake walk for Federer, who faced his nemesis, Rafael Nadal in the finals. Being a Federer fan, I wanted to see him get his 18th slam at the Australian Open. From Ms Kavitha Srikanth Chennai, India Won't be a good year I don't think that 2017 is going to be a better year. Still the world is facing crises, which is obvious everywhere. Trump, as per his earlier speeches, let us wait and see that what 'changes' we can believe in. From Mr Mohammad Ameen UAE Getting better The opinion piece was meaningful and thought provoking ('Why 2017 may be the best year ever', Gulf News, January 25). The author has nicely analysed and elaborated the past records and how this year will be better. Most poor countries, like Somalia have seen improvements over the years. The writer's experience in Madagascar with regards to climate change and the people's opinion was different. They worried about their children's safety because of the unhygienic conditions. Today's records prove that many people that been saved from diseases over the previous year and living conditions with electricity and many have graduated school from poor families. This is really a good indication that 2017 will be better. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Respect India! This film director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, needs to make a movie with a real story and make with respect for our nation, India ('Sanjay Leela Bhansali attacked on 'Padmavati' set', Gulf News, January 29). He should stop adding extra flavour for the excitement. These people are making money and fame, but they don't discuss this subject. We Indians will lose our real story and respect for our nation. From Mr Aakash Aadarsh Menon UAE Facebook comment We all have rights How about you open your books and study Mr Aakash Aadarsh Menon. You're entitled to your opinion. But, the nation's respect doesn't lie in trashing someone publicly just because you disagree with him. I hope you realise how the actions of these violent activists are showcasing the nation to the outside world. From Mr Anil Kumar UAE Facebook comment Distorting history Mr Anil Kumar, this director, in the real sense, doesn't need to distort the facts of history. Once our upcoming generation watches this movie, they will learn the same and will not believe in reality, whatever it is. For the sake of entertainment, our heroes of the past should not be defamed in terms of love and affairs with a cruel invader - it's not right. Secondly, try to understand that these Bollywood people are playing with the sentiments of those people from Padmavati's community. Of course it will anger them. From Mr Dhiraj Kumar Sharma UAE Facebook comment

