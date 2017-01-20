Trucks and buses should stay to the right!

The painful ferry tragedy certainly brings to the forefront factors responsible for the frequent boat accidents in India, such as overcrowding, poor maintenance, lax regulations and lack of safety equipment, like life jackets (‘Death toll in Ganges boat capsize at 26’, Gulf News, January 16). We claim to be ‘smart’ people living in a modern era, but this smartness and modernity is meaningless if we are not able to utilise it to avert such common accidents. We can make mammoth missions such as voyages and journeys to Mars and to the moon possible, but we are unable to ensure the safe operation of an adequate number of boats to ferry our people across the rivers. Isn’t this shocking, embarrassing and thought provoking? Many human lives could be saved if the problem of overcrowding of boats was be seriously banned. Boats capsize each and every year followed by condolences to the bereaved family, but what is the use of crying over spilt milk? Having access to WiFi and going digital is not the only yardstick of assessing smartness, but ensuring that such disasters do not recur would certainly be a smart accomplishment!

From Ms Shaheen Nazar Sharjah Can’t wait for society Molestation, sexual harassment, teasing and ogling is a universal phenomenon (‘How women in India are dealing with fear’, Gulf News, October 20). Women all over the world are facing these atrocities. India is no exception. It is not only girls and women in metropolitan cities, but even in small towns and villages that become prey to ugly incidents. Gone are the days when women hardly went out of the kitchen and children used to be their domain. Today’s women are career-oriented. They need to go out, travel alone and do a number of things single handedly. Hence, protecting themselves is their first priority. They cannot rely on their fathers, brothers or husbands to accompany them everywhere nor can they wait for society to change or men’s mindsets to alter. They want to counterattack to defend themselves and this is why they are learning martial arts and staying well-equipped with pepper spray to teach lessons to their predators. From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Facebook comment The people’s choice It was good to read that the former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician joined Congress for his second innings in his political career (‘Navjot Sidhu finally joins Congress’, Gulf News, January 16). It’s the latest development in Indian politics. Will his entry yield any favourable result in the upcoming Punjab election to Congress? We will have to wait and see. In politics anything may happen at any time, but accepting the candidate is in the hands of the people. Ultimately, people have to decide. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Campers, understand the harm you can cause!

