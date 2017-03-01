The US is becoming less appealing

India is rightly outraged over the US hate crime shooting in Kansas. Though no blame can be put on the US administration of justice, the incident can be taken as a reflection of the change of attitude that is slowly taking place in the US after US President Donald Trump came to power. The shooting has no rhyme or reason and has added a dark chapter to senseless killings, which have been going on even in schools and universities across the country. Gun sales and other types of fillips have promoted such senseless murders. There must be some strong laws prohibiting the total abolition of gun sales in the US. Instead of taking initiative to stop terrorism outside the US, Trump must take immediate steps to stop terrorism inside America.

From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel Muvattupuzha, India Hate crimes rise… It is unfortunate that hate crimes in the US are at an alarming level since Trump assumed office. The hate-based murder of Kuchibhotla is the sort of crime that has created great anxiety and unrest among all expatriates living in the country for years. The Southern Poverty Law Centre (SPLC), annual report says that the number of hate groups in the US has risen in 2016, because the radical right was energised by the candidacy of Trump. New York police said that the hate crimes went up in 2016 compared to 2015. The SPLC has also reported that anti-Muslim hate groups have tripled in number from 2015. Hate crime tends to feed on different strands – some of it is racist, some of it is anti-immigrant and some of it is religious. The US constitution ensures complete safety of all minorities towards their traditions, customs and symbolisms. The liberal democracy is characterised by fair, free and equal protection of human rights and civil liberties for all people residing in the country. The United Nations (UN) and Human Right Commission (UNHCR) are requested to ensure complete safety and security of all minorities living in the UK and the US. From Mr Mumtaz Hussain Dubai Many questions Why are people so shocked as if murders and crime don’t happen in India over petty stuff (‘Do we belong here? Slain Indian engineer’s wife in US seeks answers on rising hate crimes’, Gulf News, February 26)? We live in the real world. One crime and all Americans are judged badly. Millions of Indians are living the American dream. If one crime makes us question everything, stop going! From Mr Jerin Varghese Chennai, India Facebook comment An example for others I admire the extraordinary courage of the abducted Malayalam actress who has started shooting for her new film ‘Adam’ in which Prithviraj Sukumaran is her co-star (‘Abducted Malayalam actress resumes work’, Gulf News, February 26). This is what the women from Kerala, India should learn from her. When ups and downs come in one’s life he/she should overcome it with all their will power and hope. Her story itself has depth to make a good movie and it will be a boost for all depressed women with similar experiences. From Mr Sunny Joseph Mala, India Sort out priorities! The woman clearly doesn’t understand the importance of the hard shoulder and emergencies (‘Woman fined three times in an hour for driving on hard shoulder’, Gulf News, February 26). She needs to sort her priorities. Either she is too naive or really doesn’t understand the importance of the rules. Good job, Dubai Police. As much as I hate fines, it is important for such drivers. From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh UAE Facebook comment Change habits People violate traffic rules without any fear these days. Patience on roads seems to have vanished. Everyone is in a hurry, yet everyone is late. From Mr Vikas Pahuja Dubai Facebook comment Punish severely Fines are not enough for driving three times on the hard shoulder merely for a date. Such irresponsible people should be punished severely so that they don’t take issues like this lightly. From Ms Megna Rajagopal UAE Facebook comment Lesson learnt! Ms Megna Rajagopal, her car has been impounded and she needs to pay a total of almost Dh10,000. I think she’ll learn her lesson now, From Ms Priyanka Prajapati Sheffield, UK Facebook comment Reckless drivers I’ve had two occasions where two drivers almost caused us an accident. Along Shaikh Zayed Road, we were heading to Mall of the Emirates when suddenly one driver cut us off ahead of us, sped up and moved to the next right lane. Just when he was in the extreme lane, he continued to drive ahead. I personally saw him laughing after he suddenly cut off our way. I am really wondering how they can catch all these reckless drivers. There are far too many of them. From Mr Senga Po UAE Facebook comment Save lives Please, let yourself be late in order to save human lives. How can she drive like that? We know that women are the safest drivers worldwide by most insurance statistics, but what was this woman doing? It’s shameful! Well done, Dubai Police! From Mr Fahim Alam UAE Facebook comment Accept reality and fight! Without a doubt the ploy of welcoming Australia’s cricket team with turning tracks backfired in Pune, India (‘Australia find formula to exploit India weaknesses’, Gulf News, Febraury 27). It is a known fact that the Aussies are vulnerable to spin and had caved in the past. However, the present players, led by Steve Smith, had done their homework well. In fact, the Indian Premiere League (IPL) has enabled them to master India’s spinners in their own den. But still, India’s bowlers were able to restrict them to 260. Unfortunately, it was India’s batsmen who were caught on the wrong foot by the Aussie spinners in both the innings to prove that it is the batsmen who are now vulnerable to spin. Anyway, there is nothing to brood over this loss, as it is a part and parcel of any game. To be frank, this is an eye opener for India’s team to recognise the reality and fight it out in the remaining tests to ensure that they don’t lose the series at least. From Mr N. Viswanathan Coimbatore, India Pull up your socks! First of all, kudos to the Australian team, especially Steve O’Keefe, for their thumping win against Virat Kohli and his team, thus breaking his winning streak of 19 Tests. If it was Sourav Ganguly, who dented the winning streak of Steve Waugh in 2001, now it is Smith who did it in style. That being said, what pains us, as Indians, is the pathetic performance of world’s top ranked team, ably led by Kohli. While any world class batsman could get out to a good ball, our batsmen, including the captain, just threw away their wickets. The way they got out is a worry. It is those poor shots that cost us the Test. It seems our team was over confident, whereas the Australian team did some research and was able to nail our batsmen, especially the captain. Of course, still the series is open and they could make a comeback. Our boys could take heart in the series victory achieved by Ganguly and his team in 2001, where they lost the first test in Mumbai, India and conquered the Aussies to win the series 2-1. Come on, pull up your socks Kohli and team! From Mr N. Mahadevan Mylapore, India Editor's note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.

