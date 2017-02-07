The sound of the keys

The report on typewriters took me down memory lane (‘The ribbon has run out’, Gulf News, February 1). Typewriters were a common sight in most offices, until a few decades ago. Things have changed so much that these once useful machines are no longer an essential part of any office, with computers taking their place. In those days, when you entered an office, you could always hear the sound of keys and a small tinkle at the end of each sentence, the typist then pushing the lever to the other end to resume typing until the next bell. You could make several copies of documents by adding carbon paper between the sheets. Every office had one or several typists who would only be engaged in typing out whatever matter was given to them. I still remember joining a typewriting institute during the early 1980’s after completing the 10th grade. They had examinations for different levels, and qualifying in these could earn you a job as a typist. So, typewriters were no ordinary machines, and mastering how to use them could land you a job. They were also a sign of education and professional achievement. They have empowered many women and helped them get jobs. These machines ruled for decades and then came a better version - electronic typewriters - which allowed you to correct errors.

I remember seeing a portable typewriter at home for the first time. How thrilled we were, when using it! It was the same joy that my children experience when they are given a computer or a tablet. With computer usage so widespread today, typewriters will turn into antiques and become a rare sight. Emails, SMS, Skype and WhatsApp have made life easier. Printers have also, in a way, replaced typewriters. But I am sure many, like me, still miss the typewriter and the sound of its keys. From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai Insured and confused? I thank Gulf New for highlighting, once again, the plight of Dubai resident visa holders (‘No health insurance, no visa’ rule is now in place’, Gulf News, February 3). I doubt whether the whole chaos has anything to do with the last-minute insurance application. It appears to have everything to do with the windfall business the insurance companies suddenly found coming their way. Notwithstanding the basic insurance package many had purchased, there appears to be a gap in the process as to how they are captured on our Emirates ID or in the absence of an insurance card being issued by insurance companies. For strange reasons, insurance companies don’t pick up calls and one’s status on the insurance application is left in limbo, with no evidence other than the deduction of a premium amount from the bank account. I have yet to receive my insurance card and when I called the company, I was told that I would need to visit their office in Deira to collect it. The policy confirmation certificate dubiously states that it is valid only for 30 days from the date of issue. What does it really mean? Now that I have secured insurance for my family members, I still need to get a confirmation from the insurance company as to how they have linked it with visa renewal. Today, one cannot get a customer service agent from insurance companies to answer queries with clarity. Many view the basic health insurance package as just another mandate or a prerequisite for the issuance of a visa, as opposed to its purported objective of health coverage. There was a time when insurance company representatives used to knock on our doors to sell insurance. Now, it appears we are at their mercy to get even a proper response, after paying a premium. From Mr Esmail Mohammad Dubai Words won’t help To the wife of this criminal, where was he during the past year, when he could have resolved people’s issues within this span of time (‘Exential owner’s wife: You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’, Gulf News, February 2)? Now, when he is in custody, his wife is requesting people to give him a break, and is talking about his loyalty, honesty and intention to pay the money back. Exential’s owner has made several promises and has broken them, too. Thousands of lives are at stake. Did his wife ever bother to discuss their issues, their hardships and what they are going through? All these investors need is their hard-earned money back. In the closure agreement, it was mentioned that if people did not agree to any of the terms, they could take a legal path. So the investors have done what the company told them to do. This appeal will not help in any way. From Ms Tannu Syed UAE Facebook comment All eyes on Hatta The UAE’s first honey festival occurred in Hatta (‘Sweet truth: Honey fest opens in Hatta’, Gulf News, February 2). The quiet and picturesque hilly village of Hatta has become the centre of attention now, with the honey festival. Honey is used as a panacea all over the world. It has been used as part of a balanced diet by numerous countries all around the world, over the past 2,500 years. It is an important element of alternative medicine and has antioxidants that can improve immunity against cancer and heart diseases. From Mr Sunny Joseph Mala, India Teacher-student bond The relationship between a teacher and a student is like that of a parent and child. Parents take care of you, they feed you and give you a home. A teacher provides you with knowledge and informs you of happenings around the world. Teachers lay down the foundation for our future. Many children make fun of teachers, but we should respect them, because they give us a chance at a good life. A teacher is like a doctor. A doctor can perform surgery and save the life of a child and, similarly, teachers bring out one’s creativity, and encourage you to imagine, so that you are able to achieve big things in life. As a child, you won’t understand why teachers are so important, but as you grow up, you will know their significance. I salute teachers for doing a great job. From Mr Aeben Mathew UAE We expected better As in the past, India’s budget this year, too, has been on the lines of what we expected (‘India budget: no bad news is good news for equity markets’, Gulf News, February 3). It is neither populist nor trailblazing. Though relief has been provided for the very poor and, of course, the elite, as usual the salaried middle-class and senior citizens have been ignored. We were expecting at least 100,000 rupees (Dh5,460) increase in income tax relief, with no taxes up to an income of 350,000 rupees (Dh19,100) for all, and 400,000 rupees (Dh21,800) for senior citizens. Taking into account the drastic decline in term deposit interest rates during the past year, we also expected tax savings limits to increase at least to 200,000 rupees (Dh10,900). As senior citizens of India, we expected some form of medical insurance to take care of us during our old age. Alas, we are disappointed. Day by day, the cost of essential items and petroleum products are shooting up. These escalations are causing a big hole in our monthly budget. The reduction in tax rates on income between 250,000 rupees (Dh13,700) to 500,000 rupees (Dh27,300) is only marginal and would do little to ease our financial burden. Incidentally, once the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill is passed, we will be paying more. Well, it is heartening to know about the confiscation of the assets of big-time offenders like Vijay Mallya. We only wish that the Indian government acts on its promises. Overall, the budget is a mixed bag and lacks the spark it was expected to generate, before the crucial assembly polls. From Mr N. Mahadevan Thane, India Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. 