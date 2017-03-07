The onus is on the Indian government

Pleasure in the job not only puts perfection in the work and increases productivity, but also enhances happiness in your personal life (“12 steps to a happier workplace”, Gulf News, March 7). But, most people find job satisfaction to be a far-fetched concept. Very few people seem to be truly satisfied with the work they do. Several reasons can be cited for people’s dissatisfaction. It can be mundane routine, no professional growth, lack of appreciation, no raise in salary and no opportunities for scaling the rungs. Despite these drawbacks, people still stick to the same job as finding a job of their choice is too difficult in today’s age and era of economic challenges. It may not be easy to find a job of your choice, but it is not that difficult to be content with what you are doing. Self-motivation, introspection, perseverance and the ability to become a go-getter at the workplace are vital keys that impact your work. The secret of joy in work is contained in one word — excellence. Being a yardstick of quality, using your full potential and knowing how to do something with dedication, devotion and determination can help you rid yourself of dissatisfaction.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Good or bad? To this day, children all over the world seem to be more knowledgeable than adults when it comes to using and finding information on the internet (“Only 26% parents use parental control software in the UAE”, Gulf News, March 4). Numerous parents presume that the internet is good for their children because of the many acquired facts one can find. What many parents do not realise is that the internet is just as dangerous as the outside world. For one, the internet does not restrict anything. Additionally, many children use the internet so they can communicate with their friends. This can be bad because there are a lot of people who won’t hesitate to do something wrong to who ever they meet online. From Ms Megna Rajagopal Dubai Facebook comment Raise them better The conversation and debate over children using the internet has come up time and again. There are a lot of statistics on how very few parents are constantly monitoring their children’s online activity and how unsafe they are online. But, is it truly possible to know what they are doing all the time? A parent cannot be watching over the child’s shoulder at all times or keeping a hawk eye on all their online activities. If you cannot trust your child, trust yourself. Raise your children to be able to make better decisions. Have a conversation with them and help them recognise a threat. You don’t have any control over the actions of online predators, but you can teach your child how to react in a difficult or confusing situation. Constantly blaming the internet is not the solution. If the technology has been created, it will eventually be used by everyone, regardless of age. Find a way around the tricky spots and your child will be fine. From Ms Tania Sharma Sharjah A better future Reading a book is something that electrifies our minds and enriches our thoughts (“Love for the written word is not dying yet”, Gulf News, March 4). The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature has given people an opportunity to interact with 180 authors from around the world. The Year of Reading campaign, which was launched last year by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, encouraged many families to inculcate the habit of reading. A well-read person is always a pleasure to meet. He or she can strike a good conversation and make for good company. The UAE’s National Reading Law will mould intellectual civil society based on sustainable development. It will open the doors to the world and the government’s vision to devote some time daily during office hours, both in private and public sector offices, should be taken as another positive step for the betterment of its residents. From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Stop the abuse!

