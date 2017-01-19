The jaywalking dilemma is real

According to Bloomberg, as per the 2016 airlines ranking, Air India is the third worst airline in the world. This is happening because of poor planning and submission before the collective bargaining of unscrupulous employees with the backing of political parties. The federal government’s urgent need is not the money, but the willpower. They need the willpower to say “no” to the wrong employees at the right time. So immediately terminate the service of all existing employees at retirement age or ask them to avail voluntary retirement and induct young people and a new fleet. If the service of professional management is required and not available within India, hire from abroad because India has the potential to operate the largest travel hub and airlines in the world. India has a good operating track record at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, India. This will bring pride to the nation from around the world and also create thousands of job opportunities. Because Air India is not for the survival of existing employees, but for the nation. What they are doing right now is only bringing shame to the nation.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta Dubai An inspiration to journalists Clare Hollingworth has indeed been a shining source of inspiration to all aspiring journalists who wish to go far and beyond to bring information of happenings to the world around ('Celebrated war reporter Clare Hollingworth dies aged 105', Gulf News, January 11). A rookie reporter becoming the first informer to the general public about the horrific World War II is indeed a great achievement, given that she was then a young woman from a patriarchal society. A brave woman she was, through her works of reporting from war fronts in places like Vietnam, Algeria, the Middle East, India and Pakistan, and she has left a legacy behind for future generations of reporters to follow. This, especially with the future female correspondents. Her life and professional achievements have indeed taught me that nothing is impossible when you have access to the opportunities you've always wanted, provided you pounce upon them at the right hour when they come knocking at your door. From Ms Maria Vincent Los Angeles, California China's border movements China has been moving fast in its border regions ('China again rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate Taiwan', Gulf News, January 16). It has even built bridges in the India-China border against which India protested long ago. Now the movements in the South Seas have irritated the US leaders, including the President-elect Donald Trump beyond control. It does not augur well for a peaceful world at all and somebody should tell China to be more pragmatic to respect the rights of other nations, too. China's intransigence has led to a few dangerous situations in the past, especially its confrontations with India. Any country has the right to speak about a situation which might bring war and destruction in the New Year. We are all looking forward to nations behaving in a friendly and affable manner with one another. War might be termed a necessary evil, but all should understand the truth that nobody ever wins a war. From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel Kerala, India

