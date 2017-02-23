Thanks for being part of the Terry Fox Run

The news that the first Happiness Institute is going to be set up with the cooperation of the UAE University is indeed heart-warming (‘Happiness Research Institute to be set up soon’, Gulf News, February 19). It is common knowledge that happiness is the ultimate aim of any government, but not many nations have made a concerted effort to achieve this aim with any kind of concentration in the past. Happiness is a state of mind and differs from person to person. But, financial wellbeing is the basic factor that can determine the state of happiness of the majority of people. There is some truth in this, but money controls the happiness level of an individual only to a certain extent. In my opinion, basic necessities like food and shelter go a long way in deciding the happiness level of any person. This applies to all countries, too.

Therefore, the aim of any responsible government is to provide the aforementioned basic factors. This will enhance the comfort level of anybody. Safety also is a very necessary ingredient for a happy living. Let's hope that the efforts of the UAE towards this end go a long way in spreading the importance of achieving ultimate and durable happiness. From Thomas Matthew Parackel Muvattupuzha, India We support the war I think these protestors must have been paid ('Philippine church rallies to stop drug war killings', Gulf News, February 19)! They didn't even reach a thousand participants in the rally. Filipinos support the war on drugs. But, of course, it's not that easy because there is opposition. I think these people are part or are supporters of drug syndicates in the Philippines. They just want to save themselves because sooner or later, they'll be in jail. From Ms Zherra Kristel Ann UAE Facebook comment This is the crime! Where did you get your script, Ms Zherra Kristel Ann? Killing is definitely a crime. How many more innocent people must be killed without due process? From Mr Nelson Pagela Arogante Jubail, Saudi Arabia Facebook comment Fight fire with fire The Philippines is a beautiful country with lovely people. All I know is that drugs need to be stopped and people seeking the drugs need to be stopped as it is ruining the youth and the country. Sometime you have to fight fire with fire! From Mr Gursaran Sura UAE Facebook comment Destabilising the country Our country is way better now compared to previously with the old corrupt administrations controlled by oligarchs and elitists. Many of us believe that the people doing the rally are paid individuals having their own selfish interests. Please don't destabilise our country, especially with all the changes benefitting the common people. From Mr Ernie Reyes Dubai Facebook comment Majority support the war These people do not represent the majority of the Filipinos who want drugs out of our country. We, the majority, support our duly elected president and his war against drugs and criminality. From Mr Richard Gabriel UAE Facebook comment Who is brainwashed? Just because these people aren't what you say are the majority, doesn't mean their voice doesn't count. All these conspiracy theories are shocking. Who really is being brainwashed here? From Mr Mateo C. UAE Facebook comment Everyone has this right It's already in Islam that minorities have rights to live their way of life ('Pakistan Senate passes landmark Hindu marriage bill', Gulf News, February 19)! Everyone is free to live. From Mr Waqar Ashraf Dubai Facebook comment A welcomed change I agree with the university in the US for standing by its decision to invite the Dalai Lama ('US university's invite to Dalai Lama sparks uproar', Gulf News, February 19). For many, globally, he espouses peace and harmony. In this day and political climate, it's a welcome change. From Ms Maxene Dodds UAE Facebook comment What peace? But what is his service to humanity? In Myanmar, where Buddhists are a majority in the country, for decades Muslims are being murdered officially and discreetly. Did anybody speak a word, be it the Dalai Lama or Aung San Suu Kyi, about helping the suffering Muslims? From Mr Ali Liaqat Dubai Facebook comment Free thinking It's called being enslaved by the system ('In an age of robots, schools are teaching our children to be redundant', Gulf News, February 19). Go to school, study what people want you to, get a job, get married, have children — the cycle continues! Instead of letting children think for themselves, they are programmed to do as they are told. They are coached on what to eat. Anything taught besides what is the norm is always called a conspiracy theory! A free thinker is a dangerous person. From Ms Cassandra Sandra UAE Facebook comment

