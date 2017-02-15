Teach children important contact numbers!

By this time next year, it is expected that GCC member countries will have a common tax regime aimed at reducing the dependency on oil and generating a regular revenue apart from the traditional sources (‘Saudi Arabia gives final approval to VAT’, Gulf News, February 1). Effective from early 2018, with some exception, all goods and services are going to be taxed at all levels from raw materials to finished products. It took more time among member countries to reach an agreement on a unified Value Added Tax (VAT) framework agreement. Now the next stage is assessing the preparedness of retail shops and hospitality industries to the taxation and their invoice formats and software efficiency. Even though traders are acting as collectors of tax on behalf of the authorities from consumers, their profitability is going to be affected with the introduction of VAT. The application of the moderate VAT on these essential commodities will ensure uniform pricing, help bring down the prices and have closer monitoring of prices.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta Dubai Greed ruins the sport This was good action taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) administration (‘Sharjeel and Latif suspended for spot fixing’, Gulf News, February 11). Minimum punishment should be harsh for these greedy players. Cricket was a gentlemen’s game and now these kind of gamblers have spoiled the spirit of the game. They should understand that the fame and recognition they got is because of cricket. There are so many of these spot fixers in cricket all around the world and no one knows who they are. From Mr Mohammad Afzal UAE Facebook comment A great achievement Congratulations to Ravichandran Ashwin for capturing his 250th Test wicket to become the fastest bowler to achieve this landmark in 45 Tests (‘Ashwin adds another feather to his cap’, Gulf News, February 13). It surpasses Dennis Lillee’s record of 250 wickets in 48 Tests. Well done Ashwin, keep up this tempo in the second innings against the Aussies. At the same time, due credit must be given to the Bangladesh captain, Mushfiqur Rahim, who scored a timely century and had a fruitful century stand with the ever reliable Shakib Al Hasan, to bail out from a possible collapse and reach a score of about 400. Let us wait and see what is to come! From Ms Janaki Mahadevan Mylapore, India Love is in the air Valentine’s Day was just two days ago. For many, the day meant receiving gifts, cards, candles, candies and cupids (‘Readers views: Thinking beyond flowers and candies’, Gulf News, February 12). But, is one day of showering of love, expensive gifts and candle-light dinners worthwhile? Most people feel that it is a significant day when love for our spouses is expressed/demonstrated in an intimate yet wonderful way. But it is a day much more than just expressing love for your spouse, companion, fiance or partner. It is a day of showing your trust, loyalty, commitment and unstinted support for each other. In fact, you have to show your unconditional love and support to your loved ones, not only on one specific day, but all through the year. But yes, celebrations do add some spark and pep in our otherwise mundane lives. From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Emotionally giving True love means showing the same care, compassion, reverence and gratitude to all things, be it humans, animals, plants or any other living or inanimate thing (‘Letter to the editor: Bigger than one day’, Gulf News, February 14). We need not wait for Valentine’s Day to express our love. The less we divide our days for showing compassion the better off we will be. From Mr Ajit Lamba Dubai Friendship Valentine’s Day has become more popular in most of the countries. Most young men and women exchange greetings and love throughout the world and this day has become more significant. In my opinion, true love is friendship and love. It should bring peace and tranquillity among nations. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Help the whales! It’s so painful to see the helpless whales in New Zealand that suffered after being beached (‘Facebook video: Over 200 whales stranded on a remote beach in New Zealand on Saturday have refloated themselves and returned to sea’, Gulf News, February 12). Hats off to the volunteers who were doing an amazing service to help the surviving whales live. It might be due to climatic changes or pollution. We are cursed for these natural destructions due to our own greediness. Let’s learn and avoid such mistakes in the future for future generations. From Ms Krishna Kumari UAE Facebook comment Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Clean India of corrupt politicians

Backyard chicken benefits

What about the Palestinians?

Love is bigger than one day









