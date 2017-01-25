Stop flashing your headlights!

I heard a clip on WhatsApp where a cyber expert said nothing is hidden and that there isn’t any real privacy on mobiles. Gadgets today are misused, be it mobiles or computers. Earlier computers were used for typing, printing and other important official work, but now it is used to dump and harass others. Spyware and hidden cameras in computers, even in offices, play with people and staff in some companies. They are forced indirectly to leave their job by accessing their documents and making desired changes in it and not allowing the targeted person to work. Emails are accessed and changes are made by experts within a few seconds, with people not even sure what happened. Previously gadgets were blessings. Who thought that it can be a curse as well? Regarding the unfortunate incidents with girls who get carried away by so-called friends, they need to understand to be careful and stay alert.

From Ms Nima Unr UAE Facebook comment Many predators We are passing through a time where sometimes close family members cannot be trusted. People start trusting social media friends whom they know for a few years, months or days. Some can be exploited very easily by praising first their photographs, then by video chatting. Women are very easily fooled and can trust anyone who praises their beauty, even if it's a lie. Some women think they are left behind if they will not adopt the so-called famous social media trend of making online friends. Their dignity will be always at risk once they enter into these social media friend zones. Therefore, those women whose dignity and respect is like a precious pearl, please stay safe! From Ms Syeda Ahmad UAE Facebook comment Everyone needs respect It's true that falling in love is a beautiful thing at any age. What is needed is the respect for each other, even when things go wrong between two parties. Discard the memories and move on. From Ms Sanjeewa Marasinghe UAE Facebook comment Hyperloop and transport It is thrilling to read about the future of public transport in the UAE with the highly anticipated hyperloop ('Hyperloop One to conduct full system test this quarter', Gulf News, January 19). On a more mundane note, however, I try to use public transport as much as possible in mind of environmental considerations. I sometimes find that the bus shelters are poorly maintained with monitors not functioning or air conditioning often out of order. The new kiosks are welcome, but take up a considerable amount of space within the shelters, forcing passengers to stand outside in the heat. I find it a great deterrent, particularly for tourists! Simple measures to improve these matters would make a great difference, even the placement of benches outside the shelters where passengers could sit in the cooler weather. From Ms Penelope Thackeray UAE Automation excels us In response to the views on automation, based on my personal experience, I strongly feel that automation does not deprive human beings of their jobs, but creates opportunities for enhancing their skills and improving their quality of life ('Speak your mind: Automation', Gulf News, January 20). There have always been an apprehension to the contrary, but we ourselves are witness to the automation in transport, communication, banking, agriculture and various other sectors where automation has brought revolutionary changes in daily life. When all these sectors were labour intensive, the pace of work was slow, time consuming and unreliable compared to the fast and reliable execution, as well as improved productivity, subsequent to automation. Automation also offered opportunity for skill upgradation for the same workforce and created a new generation ready to enjoy the result of automation. It also introduced innovation not only in the existing areas, but in new and unchartered fields. Therefore, the advantages of automation are indeed enormous and the fear of their detrimental effect on the workforce is rather misplaced. From Mr V. Ramachandran UAE

