Restrictions affecting animal circuses

Oil prices are again showing volatility in prices after a steady surge in the first two weeks of the New Year. This time, too, the weaker export data emerging from China, the second largest economy in the world, has attributed to one of the major causes for lower demand of the commodity. Another concern is the rising production output at the US oil facilities, which already reached 8.95 million barrels per day (bpd) and expected to increase further with the imminent new oil production policy of US President Donald Trump. The US holds a strategic position in the prices of international oil prices on two counts – its volume of production and nature of domestic consumption. If sanctions are imposed on Iran again by Trump, the demand and supply equation in the region will further collapse.

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and non-Opec members committed a production cut of 1.8 million bpd and the same move could bring desired results in the market. The largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia expressed their willingness to have a further production cut to boost the prices to new heights. At the same time, no countries can hold the production at less than the optimum level for more than six months in anticipation of price improvement. The price of oil should be well above $70 USD (Dh257) per barrel by the second half of the year. It all depends on Trump and China. From Mr Girish R. Edathitta Dubai Symbols matter After the recent fight between the father and son of the Samajwadi party in the Indian northern state of Uttar Pradesh, the present Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav retains his symbol cycle for the forthcoming election from the Elections Commission (EC) is the latest dramatic development from Indian politics ('Akhilesh rides away with Samajwadi Party on 'bicycle', Gulf News, January 17). His father and founder of the Samajwadi party, Mulayam Singh Yadav, is going to fight for the symbol. In India, apart from dynasty politics, symbols also play an important role to retaining power. Politics is only opportunism to retain power without the motive of serving people. We will have to wait and see if the former chief minister will succeed in his motto of bringing back his symbol. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Planetary colonisation Not in its current state, but I'll respect those first inhabitants that choose to go to Mars for the colony ('Human colony on Mars 'in our lifetime', Gulf News, September 29). I hope everything will run smoothly for them so that it could be our first planet colonisation of many. From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia Oxford, UK Facebook comment

