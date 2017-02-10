Praise UAE in charity doctor initiative!

Being healthier and happier

It was exciting to participate in the Car Free Day campaign (‘Dh500,000 for charity from Dubai’s Car Free Day’, Gulf News, February 6). For me, it’s a walkable distance of approximately two kilometres from my home to the office. This campaign will encourage more people to use public transport. I will try to walk at least once a week to the office and keep my car off the road. Carpooling would also help keep a number of vehicles off the road, and it can reduce carbon emissions. When we talk about climate change, we should set a model for others, wherever possible. Let us plant more trees and save this beautiful Earth. The inspiring message is not to burn fuel, but to burn calories and protect our health.