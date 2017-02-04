Politics to blame for all extremism

With the recent US President Donald Trump’s order on the immigration policy, those who have gone out from the US, may not be able to return immediately (‘Google recalls staff to US after Trump immigration order’, Gulf News, January 29). They will have to wait until the policy will be revised. This was the latest dramatic development from the Trump’s administration. Big technology companies don’t seem to be in the favour of this new policy from the White House. The leading technology company Google’s CEO, strongly objected to this new policy. The company’s staff will be affected and so they were called back. Both Google and Facebook showed their disinterest on this new policy. Will the White House change its strategy on this important issue and make the technology companies function properly without interruption? We will have to wait and see.

From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Home grown terrorists That’s why Canada will always remain as one of the best countries in the world (‘Canada has no place for hatred’, Gulf News, January 31). Maybe Trump should be more worried about home grown terrorists than refugees running away from war. From Ms Cassandra Sandra UAE Facebook comment Implementing reforms Kudos to the Supreme Court for appointing a four-member committee of administrators, headed by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to run the affairs of the top cricket body (‘Former auditor appointed to run Indian board’, Gulf News, January 31). They will be able to implement the recommendations of the Lodha Committee on its reforms. We are confident that these members will act without any fear or favour and ensure that the Lodha Committee’s recommendations are implemented to clean the corrupt cricket boards in our country. From Mr N. V. Krishnan Chennai, India Tough series ahead! This is in reference to the opinion of some that India’s legendary cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar would have a tough time to handle the present Australian cricket team, ably lead by Steve Smith (‘It’s wrong to compare Tendulkar and Kohli: Lara’, Gulf News, January 29). All their frontline batsmen, including the captain and vice-captain, are on a roll. So is the case with their bowlers. Without a doubt it is a timely warning to Virat Kohli and his team to be on their toes. It is definitely going to be the toughest Test series for the dynamic captain Kohli, who has to be calm to conquer the Aussies and retain the world’s number one tag intact. But, before that, he has to tackle the rejuvenated Bangladesh test team, too! From Ms Kavitha Srikanth Chennai, India Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Indian budget doesn’t help middle class!

