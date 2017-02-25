Plant trees, use less water and recycle

Any parent would tell you that parenting is a lot of hard work. Young children will tire the parents with all their walks and running around in the house – forget about taking them to different classes. Besides, it costs money, a lot of it, to raise a child. It was tiring for me when I was in my early 30s, imagine how tiring it would be for a 63-year-old. One of the problems with many societies is that they don’t adopt children. If this woman had adopted a child 30 or 40 years ago, she might be playing with her grand-child right now with no obligation and all the good stuff. But for now, congratulations!

From Mr Manish Kumar Frisco, US Facebook comment Age is only a number My grandma is still alive and takes care of her great grandchildren! She is healthy and strong. She already buried her husband and two grandchildren. From Ms Yaseenito N. Yazeedito UAE Facebook comment Put safety first The Views section comment is very apt and appropriate ('Road safety has to start with us', Gulf News, February 21). Driving habits needs to be carefully addressed to avoid attending to phones or texting while on the move. We have, by the grace of God, the great foresight of the UAE Rulers who have given us modern wide roads and the best infrastructure. Make good use of these amenities and enjoy the drive keeping in mind the rules, the roads and our safety. We have all the safety precautions, laws and technology in place. We need to pledge ourselves to keep our mobiles away while behind the wheel of these large vehicles. In spite of all these, if anyone is still committing mistakes, severe punishment is needed. At the same time, the authorities and the heads of automobile industries can initiate a research and development team to devise and develop an alarm when drivers deviate from the road. From Mr M. K. Gunaseelan Abu Dhabi Driving and texting Gulf News is unique because it brings out some sensitive news like the man who was killed while driving and texting ('A moment on the phone and he went off the bridge', Gulf News, February 21). Mansour Amer Lardhi said his brother, a young man of 35 was killed last year in a fatal car accident. He was distracted by WhatsApp while driving, which caused the accident. Learning a lesson from this incident, one should avoid using mobile phones while driving. Before it was said that speed thrills, but it kills. However, now it has changed as, mobiles are a boon, but a curse while driving. From Mr Sunny Joseph Mala, India Don't agree with vaccines That's not scientific at all and I think this is the usual brain wash ('Fake science is deadly and must be confronted', Gulf News, February 21). Vaccinations are not safe. Propaganda is alive and well. Get educated. Do some research! From Ms Thuraya D. UAE Facebook comment Evidence is overwhelming Seriously, Ms Thuraya D.? All the scientific evidence overwhelmingly supports vaccinations. I really hope you are not holding your children back from getting vaccinations. From Mr Jurgen Doggo Dortmund, Germany Facebook comment Weigh the risks The pros and cons of vaccines should be carefully studied. I do believe if not for vaccines we would still be living with small pox and polio. Vaccine administration should be done based on risks versus benefits. Where benefits of taking a vaccine outweigh the risks, it should be taken. From Ms Mahnaaz Shaikh UAE Facebook comment Read and find facts Always people are demanding evidence when they can actually go research about it themselves! You don't need to be spoon fed with information that's readily available for you to research! No one is your Facebook tutor! I believe that vaccines cause a lot of ailments and disabilities from what I read! From Ms Cassandra Sandra UAE Facebook comment

