Parents plead for fair school fees

It was interesting to read about the particulars of the UAE’s ambitious 2117 Mars project (‘Poll analysis: Would you live on Mars?’, Gulf News, February 17). Even surprising was the fact that more than 70 per cent of votes were cast in favour of ‘no’ in the Gulf News poll. But, being given the whimsical choice of whether to go or not, overlooks the fact that the crew must be very well equipped to survive in such a hostile environment. They must have a great deal of expertise in the fields of aeronautics, medicine, physics, environmental and space sciences. Also, they should be physically and mentally fit, friendly, social and be able to bear this great responsibility. It would require myriad skills and would easily help them achieve a very successful life on Earth. A greater ambition would be to develop these skills among the population by assigning a fixed deadline. This would be a great stride forward, towards the development of scientific and social capacities of the population. The Mars 2117 project would achieve the dual objective of improving quality of life on Earth and spreading it beyond this planet. A project symbolic of Emirati ambition and determination.

From Mr Ali Asgar Sharjah A promising start to 2017 It's not every day that we count our blessings, but 2017 has had a really good start for positivity in the UAE. Just look at the weather, for instance. In a place known to be a hot and dry desert, we have had such pleasant weather. It's just got the correct amount of wind and clouds to keep everyone cheerful. A huge wave of creativity has also arrived in the UAE, thanks to the climate. A huge number of marathons have sprung up, bringing out people's competitive spirit. Many obstacle course races have also contributed in putting UAE residents to the test. How can we talk about advancements without acknowledging the technical achievements at the start of the year? The race for space exploration has begun with the launch of the UAE's first nano-satellites, which was a joint collaboration of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBSRC) and the American University of Sharjah (AUS). With the success of this project, another ambitious project — Mars 2117 — was also announced! It's a vision for the next century. That's how farsighted the UAE is aiming to be. The year has just begun and everything is set in place for a wonderful year ahead, so let's wait and watch. From Mr Arif Mohammad UAE Wisdom is hard to come by Is this what it looks like when leaders, who are meant to promote peace and unity, end up becoming the same people causing division and hate among the people they are meant to lead ('Wilders at election campaign launch says to crack down on 'Moroccan scum', Gulf News, February 19)? Wisdom in this day and age of human civilisation is hard to come by, but it's easy to find in young children! The older people get, it seems the more foolish they become. It was foretold that in these times, the old will look to the young for wisdom and it's happening! From Ms Cassandra Sandra UAE Facebook comment No shame It is extremely sad that such incidences continue to occur, constantly emphasising the need for parents and guardians to keep an eye on their children in the presence of workers in the house ('Worker denies kissing girl in her bedroom', Gulf News, February 19). However, what is the most disappointing is the fact that children as young as eight, or even younger, are no longer safe in their own homes due to such men who have absolutely no shame in committing such crimes. From Ms Fatima Suhail Ajman Facebook comment No excuse! It's shocking! How are people are defending the perpetrator and are talking about educating or developing awareness among the labours? He claimed he kissed the girl on the lips. Enough said! I can understand that staying away from family and children can have adverse effects on people, but that does not mean they can treat anyone as their own. From Mr Jason Dalmeida Dubai Facebook comment Editor's note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.

