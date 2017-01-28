Pakistan needs to monitor agreements with China

Now the issue is how much Chinese human resource will be employed by their own companies in Pakistan and how many Pakistanis will get to benefit from all these project activities. Will Pakistanis get the lion’s share or just peanuts in the sense of employment? It’s good that Pakistan’s road, rail network and new industrial zones will be established, but at what price? China is giving money on loan to Pakistan, using its own banking network and currently their human resource is controlling every activity. According to Kaiser Bengali, a speaker at the SSSF conference, locals will get peanuts and the Chinese will control all CPEC activities.