Our disregard for Nature: Will we ever learn?

I would say that the report on looking for another Earth has given readers useful information that has made people wiser on the issue (‘Why are we looking for another Earth?’, Gulf News, February 28). I would like to add that there are different views about researchers looking for another Earth. While one group says there is a need for another planet Earth, in view of the fact that we are becoming short of space for agriculture, the growing population and the construction of houses, another group is of the view that the money used in investing and discovering the feasibility of life in outer space can simply be put to use to make the Earth a better place to live. Why are we not doing that instead of spending so much in research about outer space?