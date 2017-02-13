Love is bigger than one day

The Chinese philosopher, Lao Tazu said: “Being deeply loved by someone gives you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage.” True love is a feeling that comes naturally and is pure. It is a perpetual feeling. It doesn’t seek anything in return and could be just one-sided. However, when that feeling is reciprocated with similar purity, it nurtures itself and strengthens the bond between lovers. It nourishes and empowers one on a deep emotional and mental level. There is a tremendous sense of fulfilment and contentment when one is on the giving end of love, whereas, a deep sense of security, appreciation and being valued is felt at the receiving end. It has the power to help one to feel grounded enough to grow and evolve into their better or higher version of self. It is a feeling where one feels the connection with the other deep down to the soul rather than just on a physical level.

From Ms Ritu Chawla Ray Alberta, Canada Knowing it's true The invisible cord that connects two hearts together is a feeling that lasts a lifetime and makes every day special. When your heart skips a beat, when you smile for no reason and enjoy day dreaming when your heart hears that name, then you know you are in love. Every time you fall in love, the feeling is true. Somewhere, someday, someone will hold you and you will know that this love was meant to be. I'm in love with the feeling of being loved. From Ms Dorothy UAE A continuous process For me, true love means being at peace with yourself. Once you have this kind of feeling, everything will fall into place. Happiness, kindness, patience, hope, sacrifice, understanding, commitment and responsibility. Nowadays, many are being deceived by a true love that are being disguised in a materialistic world only to find out that it was not love after all. True love has to be driven by passion by expressing oneself without any discrimination or hesitation. You can be who you are with someone you love. Don't be mistaken by a true love in such a short period of time, it requires a step by step formation to build a long lasting relationship and it doesn't need a deadline, because this is a continuous process that will eventually lead to everlasting love. From Ms Noel Malicdem Dubai Friendship Valentine's Day has become more popular in most of the countries. Most young men and women exchange greetings and love throughout the world and this day has become more significant. In my opinion, true love is friendship and love. It should bring peace and tranquillity among nations. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India Forever True love knows no boundaries. It is unconditional giving without expecting anything in return. It is sacrificing for the happiness of that person. It's less words, but more of a feeling and action. It's a never ending story. It is forever till death do us part. From Ms Ma Teresa Edpan Dubai

