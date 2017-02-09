Living with a depressed mum

The stress a child faces, right from his school days, with a heavy syllabus and various projects, does not end after school. In universities, they are exposed to harsher conditions, staying away from family in shared living accommodations and often at the mercy of their teachers for good grades. All this stress makes them vulnerable to different vices. Some find solace in affairs. Sometimes, these affairs do not materialise and turn tragic, as in this case. It was most unfortunate for the boy to have taken such a drastic step. The accused and the victim are not alive for us to hear their version or the facts that led to such an incident. But this should serve as an eye-opener for us all – parents, teachers, friends and students.