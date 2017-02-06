Indian budget doesn’t help middle class or seniors!

Though the Indian budget has been projected as pro-poor and good for the middle class, in reality it seems to be the other way. Year after year, the salaried middle class and senior citizens/pensioners are the worst affected. Though the finance minister has granted a pittance of a 50 per cent reduction in the tax rate of 10 per cent up to 500,000 rupees (Dh27,000) income, this benefit of 7,500 rupees (Dh410) per year would be against the ever increasing service tax, escalation in costs of petroleum products and the day-to-day essential items. I feel that the National Democractic Alliance (NDA) government, too, is no different to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, who initiated the service tax, which is making holes in our pockets. The less said about the lack of service in every organisation, the better. Our dreams for better days to come are slowly fading, budget after budget. God save the common man, especially the salaried middle class and senior citizens, whose needs are overlooked by every government.