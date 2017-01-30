I learnt to ‘stop, think and then speak’

I would like to share my personal experience and knowledge for the benefit of all stuttering suffers and the community as a whole (‘Community report in-depth: #StutterUAE’, Gulf News, January 24). I was badly affected with a stammer when I was younger. As usual, I was bullied and made fun of at school. I often felt disheartened. There may be many reasons for this speech disorder as people say and I have been through all of them. Whatever the reason for my condition, it was bad. My parents became very anxious and took me to a lot of doctors, but all efforts were futile. At around 16 years old, the class teacher thought up a strategy to help me. The whole class and all my friends were instructed not to let me speak without an effort. They were instructed to say: “Stop, think and speak.” Although I felt odd, I agreed. I found it funny in the beginning and no mercy was shown, but within six months, I was 75 per cent better and in the next few months, I was normal. Still sometimes when I feel that I will stammer, I stop, think and speak.

Another example is a consultant engineer who walked into my office to discuss a project. When he knocked on my door and asked for permission to come in to meet me, it was a disaster as I found it difficult to understand what he wanted. During the meeting I discussed his condition and explained to him as to how I got over it. Then in my office I made him practise ‘stop, think and then speak’. He made a remarkable improvement before he left my office and I advised him to continue to practise. I wish to impart to all those who stammer, for all parents, teachers, guardians and the medical professionals. All that is required is help, coordination, cooperation, patience and will power. From Mr Brinston Fernandez UAE There will always be bullies You can change what it’s called, but that won’t stop people from ridiculing that which they cannot understand or because it sounds different. Social awareness groups like this help immensely. I’m glad to see a community in Dubai taking up the cause. From Ms Iris Denise Dubai Facebook comment A long way to go The 21st century has foreseen the uplifting of women on a wide spectrum (‘Speak your mind: Women’s rights’, Gulf News, January 27). We have actually started noticing the inequality that women face in society and the idea of feminism has gained popularity. With the increase in literacy, more and more awareness is spreading on women’s rights, but there is still a long way to go. In developing nations like India, there is still a large portion of its population who live in the rural areas and have been deprived of education and awareness. At the same time, in the educated urban areas, people have started thinking about women’s rights, but tend to cling on to the patriarchal paradigm that has been followed in the country for centuries. To attain equality for women in this century with just women coming together and raising their voices, it won’t make much of a difference. The change can be brought about only if the society as a whole reconsiders the issue and seeks to build up a society based on equality. From Ms Parvathi Sreeraj Dubai Facebook comment We are different Women have some rights and men have some rights, but they cannot be equal. Both genders have different rights, so if they understand what and where they stand in each other’s lives, then no need to fight. From Ms Fatima Khushi Ali UAE Facebook comment Changing mentalities It’s ironic how many commenters on the Gulf News Facebook page here are men and all are arguing that women and men shouldn’t be equal or that they are already equal. If that’s your argument, then you simply fail to understand what women’s rights means. It’s a “If I don’t suffer from it, then it doesn’t exist” typical mentality. Women will get their equal rights and opportunities once both men and women are educated, especially once men stop feeling their masculinity is threatened by empowered women. From Ms Dana Sanders UAE Facebook comment Need a balance In rural areas, women are deprived of equality and the right to make decisions about her own life. In this so-called modern society, she is sexually exploited. From Ms Suvidha Naik Goa, India Facebook comment All that comes with it Let’s say that when one claims for equality, it has to go both ways and not just for women. I can’t tolerate when one’s excuse to not lift heavy weights is because of their gender, but then for other things it is okay to say they deserve equal rights. Equal is equal, regardless of where you put the point. From Mr D. Douglas UAE Facebook comment Infuriating! That’s an infuriating perspective, Mr D. Douglas. Just because most women aren’t as physically strong as a man means that we don’t deserve to be equal on social and professional levels? It’s not a matter of laziness that I can’t pick up a 50kg box, although I’m sure there are women who can and would. It’s that kind of flawed logic that got us in this unequal mess in the first place. We fight in wars, we put out fires and we run companies and nothing is going to stop us from pushing for equal wages or opportunities. From Ms Jo Ann Wong UAE Facebook comment Women are special If the question of equality arises, then everybody is equal and every human has equal rights despite of gender discrimination. However, we cannot ignore the fact that if women plunge into protest for some reason that it will always get special attention. No matter which country it is, because it’s the power of feminism. It’s the respect given to them. I don’t believe in saying women are superior or inferior, but they are special. From Mr Viji Dharmalingam UAE Facebook comment They have equal rights It depends on what level of women’s rights we are referring to. In the West, women have equal rights in everyday life because they work, vacation with friends, spend their own money, live life as a single person, prosper in their chosen field, but work equality is still a contentious issue. Men generally earn more than women in the same field. Women in parts of the Middle East and Asia are still lacking basic rights, such as the right to work or travel. These women’s rights are controlled by the people who govern the country. Until the lawmakers take steps to recognise that change needs to be implemented, even with an army of men and women supporters who would likely get locked up for causing a stir, they will never move forward. There’s a difference between voicing an opinion and working through the right channels to change rights for women for the better. A bunch of women taking to the streets protesting simply to make a scene is against what? They have equal rights in my eyes. They simply made themselves look as foolish as those who have just moved into the White House. From Mr Sam Clarke UAE Facebook comment Where’s our money? If equality existed, we wouldn’t be protesting about it! US President Donald Trump exacerbated the issue with his not-so-subtle and insensitive non-diplomatic stance during the elections. My government wants me to produce. Produce what? Taxes. They are not interested in children, if they were they would be more sensitive to the rearing of said children. Children in my society are very expensive to raise with schools, supplies, clothing, extracurricular activities, computers, smart devices, medical insurance, summer camps, travel, food allowance and many other things. Obviously if you make more money, you pay more taxes, so they want us to be educated. Yet, we as women make less money than men, under the guise that he is raising a family. The 30 per cent of women that are no longer married to those men have to hunt them down to get them to pay for child support when the man would rather take that money and find a new partner. No man, father, brother, husband, cousin, grandfather affords me. I am educated, experienced, I work and I'm expected to and I do pay taxes. Now, I expect the same consideration! Where's my money? From Ms Monica Carver Oklahoma, US Facebook comment

