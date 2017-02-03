How two rivals are supposed to be

With India’s Union Budget presented by the Finance Minister on February 1, as a common man and pensioner, my first wish was a reduction in income tax rates and an increase in the tax saving limit to at least 250,000 (Dh13,500) to 300,000 rupees (Dh16200). During the past year, the term deposit rates in nationalised banks have come down drastically. The present rate of six to seven per cent is pittance, as compared to 10 per cent or more interest earned in 2015. At the same time, more than the income tax, is the service tax of 15 per cent that is making a big hole in our monthly budget. Ironically, there is a chance to increase the service tax to 16 per cent, which would be a blow to the common man. To be frank, none of the service oriented establishments, especially Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) and the banks, are getting worse. Take the example of BSNL, who has recently boasted of giving free calls between 9pm and 7am and on Sundays. At the same time, such calls are not free during festival days and even a day earlier. Is this called service?

I feel these service charges should be dispensed with or reduced to a maximum of eight per cent. Moreover, instead of freebies given by political leaders on the eve of elections, every state and the central government should come out with free medical insurance for every family. I hope to see better days in 2017 at least. From Mr N. Mahadevan Mylapore, India Passengers suffering The passengers flying from Abu Dhabi to Chittagong, Bangladesh are suffering a lot due to insufficient flights. The passengers of this route have only one carrier. Its flights are not adequate for passengers. The budget carrier of Abu Dhabi used to run this route earlier, but it stopped its services due to their schedule. If Etihad Airways starts its services to this route, it will be a great relief for the passengers. I hope the concerned authority will look into this issue. From Mr M. A. Mannan Abu Dhabi Administrators make a difference A country's development is purely based on the team of administrators who give good advice to its leader, which has been proved successfully in many countries like India, the US, the UK, Germany, France, Australia and Singapore. At times, false advice creates panic among people, which can be seen recently in the US with the immigration ban. Before implementing any policy, whether it is for national interests or bilateral ties, administrators should be careful to analyse the pros and cons of any ordinance before implementing. They are the main people responsible for the welfare of their people in all aspects, especially education and healthcare. Give due respect for educated citizens in order to retain them in the country and not to encourage migrating to other countries for better living. Administrations should create the atmosphere for better living and compensate the same benefits that others offer for the educated class. For this, administrators should have consciousness to serve their people with no corrupt motives. If once this type of methodology is implemented in all countries, people wouldn't have to worry about their future or bother to migrate to other countries. I am confident that this concept will catch up in India and the rest of the world also. Every country deserves to have calm, peace, prosperity and a terror-free world. From Mr K. Ragavan Bengaluru, India

