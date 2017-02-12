Helping those less fortunate

The political turmoil in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu is progressing as expected and most likely they are heading towards the disintegration of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMAK). Had the state governor been there on time, much damage could have been averted. There is no doubt that O. Panneerselvam was not an efficient administrator as his mentor Jayaram. The controversies associated with the conduct of the Jallikattu festival exposed his weakness in matters related to law enforcement. Last year, even though a similar ban was in place, nobody dared to resort to strikes in Tamil Nadu because of Jayaram. Actually, the Jayaram episode should be a lesson for other political parties whose affairs are controlled by individuals such as Mamata Banerjee of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Arvind Kejriwal of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Naturally, these leaders are not going to appoint political heirs, fearing the loss of power in the organisation and it is not necessary to bother about what would happen to their party in their absence. The people should identify the relevance of the saying “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket”. In Tamil Nadu, the freedom of the press is widely limited and criticism of local media on policies of the incumbent government is very rare. I hope Tamil Nadu politics grow in a democratic way.

From Mr Girish R. Edathitta Dubai Holding no bias Kudos to India's cricket coach, Anil Kumble, for his preference to have Ajinkya Rahane over Karun Nair, who is the coach state-mate and who scored a triple ton in his last Test match ('Indian wicketkeeper warns against complacency', Gulf News, February 8). It is a bold decision to support the tried and tested player like Rahane. This goes to prove that he is not biased in showing any affinity towards his pet players. We are sure this should be a morale booster for Rahane to excel in the forthcoming Test series against Bangladesh and, of course, Australia. We wish the Virat Kohli and Kumble the best against both teams. From Mr N. Mahadevan Mylapore, India From prisons to privilege It was interesting to read about the evolution of treadmill from the early 1800s when it was used as a punishment for prisoners in the UK who were idle to its present forms where it is used as equipment for modern day exercising ('The treadmill's weird history', Gulf News, February 7). In earlier days' people, would indulge in a lot of physical activities whether it is on farms or in their own homes. They would walk for kilometres each day. The industrial revolution has changed the way of treadmills to be a machine of the privileged. Ironically, these same treadmills in modern times serve to identify cardiovascular diseases and to analyse the functioning of the heart. A cardiac patient always dreads climbing onto a treadmill during his routine tests as he fears the results. The treadmill is more of a status symbol for many and is now a common sight in households. Now to make it more interesting, it offers you additional features like watching television, skyping or even carry out business calls while exercising. Treadmills are important as they help curb health issues, especially these days when there is a general lack of exercise and over intake of junk food among most. So, these machines once used by prisoners to prevent them from idleness, now prevent us all from staying idle and helps us to be fit. From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai

