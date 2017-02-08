Fun at the Pet Festival for animal lovers

India’s opening batsman, Murli Vijay, has confidently stated that his team would dominate the Aussies on their own territory (‘Alastair Cook steps down as England Test captain’, Gulf News, February 7). With India’s excellent performance against the English team, we, too, are confident that our team could definitely conquer the Aussies. At the same time, India should not be overconfident and get complacent, but play to their potential. We are confident that the Anil Kumble — Virat Kohli team must have drawn different plans to plot the downfall of Australia’s ace batsmen and tackle their bowlers, who are on a roll. It is not going to be a cake walk, like the one they encountered with England. Their bowlers should stick to their line and length and, more importantly, avoid no balls. India’s players should be on their toes to stop the flow of runs as the Aussies, with their excellent fielding alone, would be saving at least 50 to 60 runs per day. We take this opportunity to wish Kohli and his team the best during the series against Bangladesh and the mighty Aussies.

From Mr N. Hariharan Thiruvamiyur, India Love in strange places You don’t look for love, it finds you (‘Boston bombing survivor to marry firefighter who rescued her’, Gulf News, February 5)! This story gives new meaning to the saying that love is found in strange places. Congratulations to the happy couple! Everything that happens in life happens for a reason. The outcome might be positive or negative, but you learn a lesson from it. From Ms Cassandra Sandra UAE Facebook comment Do people understand? I believe not everyone is educated enough or has enough knowledge about the seriousness of accepting things from others before boarding a plane (‘Packet of medicines lands passenger in trouble’, Gulf News, February 5). Customs officers should communicate this to passengers in their respective countries. From Mr Ceo Mikhail Fernandes Dubai Facebook comment Take a look in the mirror In all honesty, I think some people in the US need to look in their own backyard, regarding killings (‘An apology to Muslims’, Gulf News, February 3). How many gunmen kill innocent children in schools? Yet, instead of dealing with their own issues, these incidents are quickly overridden in favour, it would seem, of readily condemning other countries for what they are doing. From Ms Maxene Dodds UAE Facebook comment Apology needed Yes, the US should apologise to the countries that they have been bombing since the 1980’s and 1990’s, especially Palestine, Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan. Because of their agendas and selfish former presidents, they have left so many people homeless and made them refugees. From Mr Saif Saeed Abdul Rahman UAE Facebook comment Kill the mentality It is never wise to kill a rebellion in a country (‘Duterte ends ceasefire with communists’, Gulf News, February 4). It’s better to end this mentality by providing people with something better than what they are demanding. Everyone knows there’s always only a little difference between rebels and freedom fighters. It’s only a matter of time. From Mr Zain Ali UAE Facebook comment Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Living with a depressed mum

The sound of the keys

Indian budget doesn’t help middle class!

Facebook debate: Policies to minimise cancer









