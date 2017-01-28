Fostering a partnership between two nations

Kudos to students and youngsters for their six-day victory on Jallikattu, the bull-taming festival. No doubt the peaceful demonstration lost its sheen due to the mingling of some fringe elements, who were keen to gain some political mileage and disturb the peaceful protesters. The policemen, who were supportive and cooperative for the first five days, were left with no other alternative, but to take protective measures, which spoiled the image of the students. Anyway, hats off to India’s Tamil Nadu chief minister, who in consultation with the centre, took a firm decision to pass the ordinance to soothe the feelings of the protesters. Unfortunately, it was the students, office goers and shop owners, who were left stranded on the roads. It is now up to the police force to unearth the real troublemakers, who were instrumental in spoiling the names of the peaceful protesters.