Fine ambulance chasers!

US President Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of United States. The inauguration marked the commencement of the four year term. He is more of a shrewd businessman than a statesman. Whether his temperament, values and (in)experience are appropriate for the coveted role are yet to be seen. Whether he will be able to build a government that works for everyone, bridge cultural chasms, make the economy stronger, build unity and give equal opportunity to everyone and, most importantly, whether he will lead by example and practise what he preaches, these are some of the apprehensions that most people fear. In his victory speech in November, Trump said that he wanted to bind the wounds of division and be a president for all Americans. Will he be able to fulfil his noble promises and make America great again? Only time will tell.