Facebook debate: Desensitised by the internet

The internet is advantageous if the user knows how much is too much. It is a necessity in today’s world. Using it wisely, a lot of benefits can be reaped. It has enhanced various social networking skills of people, but spending too much time online can prove detrimental. The young generation especially is addicted to social media. It is diminishing face-to-face communication, family bonding, dinner-table conversation and empathetic skills. The fear that the constant barrage of news on the social media might ebb our humane feelings is real. But that being said, it is solely up to an individual, how much time he/ she wants to be online. Meticulous use of the internet will prove a blessing.

From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Public displays We are definitely desensitised. Sharing the plight of others on social media is as far as most modern day efforts go. People want to show publically online that they are condemning a barbaric act, but the Dh30 they could contribute to the cause, they have spent on an extra-large meal at a fast food chain. Still, I suppose sharing is better than nothing at all! From Mr Ahmad Mahmood UAE Not at action successful The internet made people more active and aware that people are using these means to influence the decisions of powerful people. Unfortunately, I don't think that in all cases making these attempts on social media will accomplish much. In the Philippines, we see people trying to destabilise President Rodrigo Duterte's government, but they will never be successful in the case of a legitimately elected politician. We love our President Duterte. From Mr Jason Saga UAE Our choice Internet is like us and no matter where you live or reside, you have the power to influence one's life. However, it can be an ocean. It's your choice to pick what suits you and leave out the rest. From Ms Mukuye Boney UAE Spreads ignorance The internet has given people with very limited knowledge a voice to spread their ignorance worldwide! From Mr Ibn As Sabeel UAE For our entertainment Social media is making people more aware and active, but the US government and the European Union (EU) aren't listening to the voice of the world. We see what is happening to the Rohingya, to Palestine, Syria and Afghanistan and that these places and many others are facing fascism. We are only using it for entertainment. From Mr M. Kamil Orakzai UAE

Facebook debate: Desensitised by the internet










