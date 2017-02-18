Don’t be afraid to come forward!

Whales are termed to be social creatures and they travel in groups. Injury due to ships or an increase in water pollution due to the dumping of chemicals in water beds, can be other causes of death. One thing is for sure, we human beings are largely responsible for the imbalance caused in the environment. We never care about the sea, water or our environment. Climate change may also have affected marine life. A day will come when whales will be extinct from our seas. A team of scientists should visit these areas and long term research should be done with the help of marine biologists to find out the reasons for whales getting beached.

From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai Constructive talks Astana, Kazakhstan can become a full-fledged basis for the Geneva talks on February 23 ('Syria talks in Astana 'to be held behind closed doors', Gulf News, February 15). Most of the Syrian experts have already admitted that the Astana peace talks promote an early settlement of the Syrian crisis. Nowadays, it can also be noted that these negotiations in Astana have shown high effectiveness for almost six years of the Syrian conflict. It is known that the negotiation process in Kazakhstan consists of several rounds. The first round took place on January 23 and 24, 2016. The second one was held on February 6 and the third round was on February 15 and 16. In the framework of the negotiation process on Syria, the Syrian delegation, the delegation of the armed opposition, Jordan, as well as UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, and the US were formally invited to the third round in Astana. Despite all the arguments between politicians about the importance of the results of meetings in Geneva and Astana, we can already say with confidence that Astana can become a full-fledged basis for the negotiations in Switzerland. This statement was confirmed by the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura. He said that the meeting in Astana has made a significant contribution to the preparations for peace talks in Geneva. From Ms Anna Jaunger UAE Help these players Congratulations to India's cricket team for their thumping win of the T20 Blind World Cup, that too beating Pakistan by nine wickets and thus achieving back-to-back T20 title wins. We sincerely hope that India's cricket board, like in the case of the Indian team for the 2011 World Cup win, would be gracious enough to shower not only accolades, but with heavy cash incentives. Since most of these players are unemployed, it would be also nice if the state and central governments come forward to employ these players, too. Well done, men in blue! From Ms Kavitha Srikanth Chennai, India Progress in Switzerland I was happy to see tolerance win out in Switzerland, as third generation immigrants are now allowed to apply for citizenship ('Swiss back new citizenship rules in defeat for right wing', Gulf News, February 13). It seems ridiculous that a country like Switzerland has taken so long to only let third generation immigrants acquire the Swiss passport. It's good to see tolerance win on this topic for people who have never known another country as their home. From Mr Erik S. UAE Facebook comment Editor's note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders.

