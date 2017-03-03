Do violent video games cause behaviour problems?

Everyone thinks they are the best driver, or a pretty good one to say the least, but all it takes is for your eyes to be off the road for a few seconds and an accident can occur. You’ve heard how texting while driving can be just as dangerous as driving under the influence. That should be enough right there. So many people have mobiles and text regularly on a minute-to-minute basis that it’s hard not to send a quick message while behind the wheel, but for your sake and others out there, wait until you stop driving. You’ll see the person soon enough.