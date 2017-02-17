Clean India of corrupt politicians

Kudos to India’s Virat Kohli and his young team for winning the Hyderabad Test against Bangladesh, thus extending his undefeated Test record to 19 (‘Bring on the Aussies, Kohli says after win’, Gulf News, February 14). At the same time, Kohli should put his thinking cap on, as the minnows have given a tough fight to play out more than 100 overs in each innings till the final session on day five. It is a well-known fact that Kohli and the team are to face sterner Tests against the mighty Aussies, who are going to play four Tests in India. It is going to be the actual acid Test for Kohli’s captaincy against the former best team in the world, Australia, whose batsmen are on a roll. Of course, their bowlers will have a tough time in taking 20 wickets. Still, it would be a Herculean task for Kohli to stop the flow of runs from Steve Smith and his team. India should improve their fielding skills, especially catching, as any slip could cost them dearly. We are confident that Anil Kumble and Kohli will be ready to face the real challenge to conquer the Aussies in their own den.