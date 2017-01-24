Campers, understand the harm you can cause!

This is with reference to the remark of Australian legend Glenn McGrath, where he said even India’s Sachin Tendulkar had sledged him and they are not cheats or sore losers. This could be the joke of the century, as Tendulkar is a gentleman cricketer. In fact, it was the Australian skipper, Steve Smith, who after their 3-0 white wash in Sri Lanka, had lamented that they should have adopted sledging to stop the white wash. It is a known fact that they could never win a match without adopting to sledging. In fact, they are famous for claiming bouncy catches, too. Ironically, I feel most of the International Cricket Council (ICC) umpires are biased and succumb to their pressure tactics, especially when they are playing against Asian countries.

From Ms Kavitha Srikanth Chennai, India Tough set No doubt, former world champion tennis player, Novak Djokovic, has been on a lean patch since the last French Open tournament, but no one would have ever expected him to exit in the second round of the Australian Open ('Nadal rolls back the years to stay in the mix', Gulf News, January 22). It was a real shocker to see him go down to a wildcard entry like Denis Istomin, that too, leading 2-1 sets. It is a real blow for Djokovic, as his rivals will become more confident about beating him in future ties. Anyway, it augurs well that new champions are on the rise and we could see more upsets during the Australian Open and other tournaments to follow. From Ms Janaki Mahadevan Mylapore, India A legend General Raheel Sharif is to Pakistan what former US President Barack Obama was to the US ('Situation in Pakistan has changed from "hopeless to hopeful" - Ex-Army Chief', Gulf News, January 21). Pakistan changed under his tenure and I hope the politicians realise it and carry on the good work from where Sharif signed off for the future of the country. We want children to grow up in a country playing with other children, and not with guns and bombs. From Ms Lydia Kumar Gawde UAE Facebook comment Not feeling hopeful The Pakistani authorities say a bomb exploded in a market in a North Western tribal region in the country, killing 18 people and wounding 51. How are we calling this hopeless to hopeful? From Mr Yoonus Erayathra UAE Facebook comment

