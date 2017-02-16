Backyard chicken benefits

It was interesting to read about the evolution of the chicken and how it has changed the world (‘Fowl Play’, Gulf News, February 11). It is said that chickens were domesticated around 5,000 years ago and these chickens have travelled around the world and can be seen in all countries. In their natural habitat, chickens form friendship and social hierarchies, recognise one another and develop a pecking order. They take care of the young ones and I used to notice this in the backyard of my house growing up. Every morning it was the duty of the children in the house to collect the eggs. When we had an unexpected guest, the fattest chicken was served on the table. It was a way of showing our love to this guest. Then came the age of broiler chickens. The birds are raised for meat and eggs in large quantities. This changed into a thriving industry. It is estimated that around 20 billion chickens are kept for meat and eggs around the world. Most of our houses used to have a minimum of a dozen chickens in the yard, but the rise of industrial farming has changed the situation and they are now grown in large numbers in chicken farms.

Now the demand has increased and to reduce the production cost, genetic selection was done and drugs were injected to ensure steady growth of the chicken, which is not good for human consumption in large quantities. The lack of space in our backyards and lack of time has forced us to depend on these commercially grown chickens. If we have the space, I would still recommend raising a few hens in our own homes, so that our children get to eat healthy meat and eggs and not the artificially incubated ones and those grown on steroids. From Mr Eappen Elias Dubai More on charity group I found the article about the new president elected at the Friends of Cancer Patients organisation, a story with potential (‘Friends of Cancer Patients gets new head’, Gulf News, February 14). Here is an Emirati woman who has dedicated a large portion of her life and time to helping this charitable organisation. Why not speak to her about her journey to reach this point and what their plans are for the year? I would have liked to hear from her. This is the Year of Giving, it would be good to hear what this organisation will be doing this year, from the new president. From Ms Zahra Mohammad UAE The impact of a teacher In response to the letter in the Your Turn section, as society believes that teachers are second parents, I second that opinion (‘Letter to the editor: Teacher-student bond’, Gulf News, February 8). However, the extent to which teachers execute and fulfil this requirement is questionable. In many cases, teachers are prone to mood swings, partialities and condemning behaviours. Teachers are not as supportive towards students’ interests. Many a times, students become introverted and lack confidence as a consequence of a teacher’s condescending tone. I believe that teachers need to realise the result of their actions, however small they be, especially in the foundational period of a child. I do not imply that all teachers have such an impact, but not all teachers radiate a positive and welcoming vibe. Teachers deserve their respect for taking up the responsibility to educate our youth, but is it coming at the cost of harming the delicate personality of a few? From Mr A. A. UAE Full name withheld on request Happiness and progress The fact that scores of people belonging to different castes, creed, race and religion co-exist in the UAE peacefully and harmoniously is a testament of the government’s top priority of making its people happy and content (‘Want to be happy? live a meaningful life, says speaker’, Gulf News, February 14). The UAE is among just four nations in the world that have a Minister of Happiness among their cabinet positions. The UAE’s magnanimous and pragmatic Rulers have always believed that a citizens’ happiness is vital for the country’s advancement. Hence, their main objective is providing a means of prosperity and happiness to residents – raising social good and satisfaction. The essence of the policy is working on building the skills of people, aside from providing education to all. Its purpose is to build a virtuous society, an educated generation, creating awareness about the importance of being optimistic, close family bonding and providing equal opportunities for all. By creating a suitable environment and adopting initiatives for people’s well-being, these are the hallmarks of people leading genuinely happy and content lives in the UAE. From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Being happy It is a highly commendable effort by the UAE to have hosted the event Global Dialogue on Happiness as part of the World Government Summit held in Dubai. The UAE can proudly assert that there exists many elements ranging from world class infrastructure, safety and security, minimum crime rate, tax free salaries – all of which can positively influence the wellbeing of people, both for citizens and expatriates living in the country. The UAE has without a doubt been a perfect sanctuary for people with entrepreneurial minds who were able to strike it rich with hard work and the support from the authorities. Many have found employment in this country that had given them the financial freedom they were looking for in a short span of time. However, the very idea of attaining sustainable happiness relies on diverse factors that may vary with each individual and pose greater challenges to measure how happy a person is with a set of standard questions that are uniformly applied to everyone. For instance, for some people, material wealth is not necessarily a criteria to make them happy, while for others money, it could be just one of the aspects that brings happiness. For many, just being healthy could define more than anything else that narrates the meaning of happiness. From Mr Esmail Mohammad Dubai Not a problem Valentine’s Day, Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Children’s Day, birthdays, Chocolate Day – there are too many of these so-called occasions anyway (‘High Court bans Valentine’s Day in Pakistan’, Gulf News, February 14). Most of us remember and put out certain efforts for these days – some even celebrate them. I don’t think there’s a problem in people doing it, but I still think Pakistan has done the right thing in banning Valentine’s Day. We Pakistanis need to be positive and proud. From Mr Haider Khatri Dubai Facebook comment Think about others The more you ban something, the more people will be curious about it. This was such a wrong decision. Taking action on Valentine’s Day is more important for Pakistan’s High Courts than to focus on child abuse and honour killings. Brilliant, isn’t it? Let’s be proud of this foolish ban? There are non-Muslim Pakistanis, as well. Are you proud of taking away one more thing from our minorities? From Ms Javeria Wajid Dubai Facebook comment Progress in Switzerland I was happy to see tolerance win out in Switzerland, as third generation immigrants are now allowed to apply for citizenship (‘Swiss back new citizenship rules in defeat for right wing’, Gulf News, February 13). It seems ridiculous that a country like Switzerland has taken so long to only let third generation immigrants acquire the Swiss passport. It’s good to see tolerance win on this topic for people who have never known another country as their home. From Mr Erik S. UAE Facebook comment Help these players Congratulations to India’s cricket team for their thumping win of the T20 Blind World Cup, that too beating Pakistan by nine wickets and thus achieving back-to-back T20 title wins. We sincerely hope that India’s cricket board, like in the case of the Indian team for the 2011 World Cup win, would be gracious enough to shower not only accolades, but with heavy cash incentives. Since most of these players are unemployed, it would be also nice if the state and central governments come forward to employ these players, too. Well done, men in blue! From Ms Kavitha Srikanth Chennai, India Editor’s note: Is there a news report that you feel strongly about? Something that has to be addressed in the community and requires resolution? Email us on readers@gulfnews.com. You can also post a comment on our Facebook page or tweet to us @GNReaders. More from Letters Clean India of corrupt politicians

