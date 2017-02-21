As vicious as one can get

We have seen a lot of improvements as the authorities worked hard to make the UAE a safer place for expatriates and to protect their rights. Nevertheless insurance companies continue playing their own game. As we know, all married women in the UAE have to have maternity coverage. This adds about 20 per cent to the insurance cost, comparing to the same package for non-married women. I imagine that on average, an expatriate family living in the UAE might decide to have one to two children. We hope that when the time comes, our insurance will provide us with the coverage as mentioned in our contract. That is what I believed in and that’s what seemed right to me before I got pregnant.