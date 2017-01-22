An opportunity to help others in Dubai

We, the common men of India, are yet to recover from the effects of demonetisation (‘GST coupled with demonetisation’s impact can boost growth rate: Jaitley’, Gulf News, January 14). Now comes the next shocking news that our Finance Minister has plans to hike service taxes by one per cent in the forthcoming Union Budget. We are just recovering from the demonetisation effects and here comes the new tax, which is going to affect our monthly budget. The present service tax of 15 per cent has made a huge hole in our pocket and has hit us below our belt. At this rate, I feel the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is slowly losing its ground and with the new taxes, they are going to bring in their own downfall. The NDA’s shock after shock is not going to bring in good days promised by the Indian Prime Minister. God save the common man in India.

Not in its current state, but I'll respect those first inhabitants that choose to go to Mars for the colony ('Human colony on Mars 'in our lifetime', Gulf News, September 29). I hope everything will run smoothly for them so that it could be our first planet colonisation of many. From Mr Myles Sant-Cassia Oxford, UK Facebook comment China's border movements China has been moving fast in its border regions ('China again rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate Taiwan', Gulf News, January 16). It has even built bridges on the India-China border against which India protested long ago. Now the movements in the South Seas have irritated the US leaders, including the President-elect Donald Trump beyond control. It does not augur well for a peaceful world at all and somebody should tell China to be more pragmatic to respect the rights of other nations, too. China's intransigence has led to a few dangerous situations in the past, especially its confrontations with India. Any country has the right to speak about a situation which might bring war and destruction in the New Year. We are all looking forward to nations behaving in a friendly and affable manner with one another. War might be termed a necessary evil, but all should understand the truth that nobody ever wins a war. From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel Kerala, India

