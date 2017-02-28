A priceless favour helped father and daughter

More often than not, most of us cry, crib and complain about the flaws/imperfections that we have. We feel that we are able to get a flawless appearance or a great body. The feeling of having imperfections is there in everyone. Trying to fix various flaws and get the ‘perfect’ look, many people tend to go overboard. They feel that if only they could rectify the shortcomings in their body, everything would be okay. But, on a deeper level, all your flaws are subjective and based on your own interpretations, focuses and perspectives. It is quite a common trait among people to get obsessed with certain aspects of their appearances, personality and deem them as flawed. The truth is that they simply are as they are. It is you who added the meaning and interpretation to them.

It is important to get rid of the notions about unrealistic beauty standards. Accepting flaws and knowing the fact that no one is perfect, loving who you are, appreciating yourself and acknowledging what is good for you will go a long way. There aren't quick ways and simple solutions to get 'perfect looks'. It takes a great deal of self-motivation, intention, perseverance, dedication, patience and a few lifestyle changes to love and accept yourself with all the flaws. From Ms Jayashree Kulkarni Abu Dhabi Control the addiction I have been using my mobile for the past 18 years, and I've been driving for the past 12 years ('Dubai Police say stiffer penalty may rein in 'phone-struck' motorists', Gulf News, February 24). I have been using my earphone to receive calls while driving. However, when Facebook started, I installed it on my mobile and started checking and updating status' even while driving, especially when I was stuck in traffic or waiting at a traffic signal. But I realised that using Facebook is weakening my attention on the road and also when I am out walking around, like in shopping malls. So, for the last four years, I have been using Facebook only on my laptop when I am home. But, when WhatsApp was invented and WhatsApp groups became common, I faced the same problem that I had when Facebook installed. I participated in group discussions even while driving and I am addicted to that. My attention is consumed by it. Since the group members are from around the globe, the discussion never ends. So, I have switched off my mobile data for WhatsApp for some time and I only use it on Wi-Fi. But, it has not worked every time. Then, recently I bought another smartphone and transferred my WhatsApp information on that phone with a new number, a number and mobile only for WhatsApp groups. This way participating in the discussions only happens when I am at home. So, don't use your social media while driving or even while you walk. You might be somebody's status update otherwise. From Mr Abdul Jaleel Dubai Accidental speeding All cars should have an option that you cannot exceed a particular speed. So, for example, unlike cruise control where the speed is fixed, but you can exceed it when you press the accelerator, this option will not allow you to exceed the speed limit that you set. So when entering a road where the speed limit is 80km/h, we should have the option of selecting 80km/h and be confident that we will not be able to exceed that speed even if we press the accelerator. I am sure that with modern technology this is possible and will cut down on speeding violations that take place unknowingly. From Ms Faisal Hasnain Dubai The fate of refugees The Gulf News editorial portraying the plight of the refugees should attract the immediate attention of the world's nations to find out a panacea for this ongoing misery for the miserable human beings ('EU polls take their toll on refugee crisis', Gulf News, February 23). As Gulf News has rightly stated: "without a workable plan in place, 2017 looks like another year of disaster for the world's hapless refugees." The refugee relocation agreed upon by the European Union (EU) has floundered, which has added to the total misery of the refugees. The imbroglio requires strong and pragmatic political will to get solved. God save the miserable refugees. From Mr Thomas Matthew Parackel Muvattupuzha, India Not a political arrest The Philippines Senator Leila de Lima is a critic of the current Philippines president and his pro-Filipino programs ('Duterte critic arrested at Philippine Senate', Gulf News, February 24). But, she was arrested due to alleged involvement in illegal drugs during her time as justice secretary inside the national penitentiary. From Mr Santos BernTere UAE Facebook comment An important measure The senator was arrested not because she is a critic of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, but on the charges related to illegal drugs. Illegal drugs proliferated during Aquino administration, by which De Lima served as Justice Secretary. The arrest is being viewed by Filipinos both in the country and abroad as a dawning of a new day. From Mr Rogelio Rolly Nacar UAE Facebook comment No more games Don't turn her into a martyr by saying she was persecuted! Her alleged involvement in the drug trade is not a petty crime. She says she's innocent, so let her defend herself in court. As of now, we are just done with all the theatrics. From Ms Rocha Diada UAE Facebook comment

