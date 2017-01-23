A plan to manage the new US president

Secondly is what played to his favour. Many in the US voted for him as a vote for change. People are fed up of the politics in Washington, DC in the US and this was seen by many as an opportunity to challenge and improve the way the government operates. Also, many people don’t like the Clintons. Bill Clinton for his lies and behaviour and Hillary Clinton for her lies about the emails and the private insecure server. Many also blame her for an attempt to cover up and avoid taking responsibility for the death of the US ambassador and staff at the Libyan Embassy.

Some may consider Trump as a sexist and a racist, but if this were really the case why were many women fully in support of him? People are worried about how he behaves and how he will represent the American people, but I have never seen a greater patriot. The American Dream is that anyone can become president – and that dream has been proven so many times with an actor, a peanut grower and a rancher. From Mr David Woodward Dubai Our best option Americans had to choose between a man-child and a corrupt war-monger that kneels to the highest bidder ('Trump most disliked modern president', Gulf News, January 19). Whoever won would have had the lowest approval rating ever. Fortunately for us here in the Middle East, we actually have a chance for regional peace under the man-child. From Mr Cam McDonald UAE Facebook comment Are we safe from Trump? You really think we'll see peace with this man in charge? I don't understand how people forget all the horrible things that US President Donald Trump said we would do during his campaign. What peace can we possibly expect from a man who has shown an irrational fear of Muslims? He doesn't want peace with China and he doesn't want peace with his neighbours. This isn't going to go well for anyone. From Mr Ahmad Mansoor UAE Facebook comment

