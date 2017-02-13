Following her passion for cooking

Katona: The Layered Leaf Lasagne is something I make at least once a week. There is nothing I love more than a dish that uses up leftovers. This uses up leftover rice, it uses up geriatric and limp cabbage, it even uses up your leftover mince in whatever form you left it to fester in the fridge — bolognaise, chill, keema. This is frugality on speed. This calls out to the camel in a sandstorm Indian in me. And the resulting dish is spectacular. It slices into big generous cubes and the strata of ingredients sit like geological magic. Actually, there isn’t even a photo of it in the book — it looks like one of those unloved recipes an author includes as a filler, which is totally not true by the way, each dish costs an arm and a leg to shoot and each one had its own wardrobe of plates, material, cutlery, lights and each one was at least three hours in photographing, much longer than it took to cook any of them!