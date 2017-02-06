Carmine Gallo is not a ‘linear writer’

Gallo: Once again, there are so many to choose. The novel that made an impact on me is John Steinbeck’s The Grapes of Wrath, the story of a family seeking a better life during America’s great depression. I see the book through the lens of storytelling. The story of the character of Tom Joad so resonated throughout America that, in later years, a songwriter named Bruce Springsteen would use Joad as inspiration for his music. That’s the power of story.