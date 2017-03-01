Why was my credit card blocked?

First, their call centre told me that I would need to update my details and it would get activated again. Then at the branch, they said it could not be activated and they could not give me a reason why. The worst part is they did not even inform me about this in advance. No warning whatsoever. They just blocked the card at their convenience. I would understand if they could have sent an email or text message stating that they will be blocking it.

I hope Gulf News can help me with this case. From Ms Rosanna P. Garcia Dubai The management of RAKBANK responds: We write in reference to your email regarding the issues raise by Ms Garcia, a RAKBANK customer. We regret that Ms Garcia’s credit card was erroneously blocked on December 8, 2016. We have apologised to Ms Garcia for the inconvenience caused. Ms Garcia responds: I received a call on January 17, 2017 and was told that they made a mistake in blocking the card. They gave me an apology for what happened. I thank Gulf News for taking action, with this complaint. (Process initiated: January 15, 2017. Response from organisation: January 17, 2017. Reader confirmation: January 17, 2017.) Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com. More from Complaints Why should I pay?

