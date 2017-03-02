Why should I pay?

Later, a phone call from the bank surprised me, as they demanded an additional charge of Dh601, which I also paid, with the clear intention of getting rid of this card. However, to my utmost shock, the bank called again to demand a payment of Dh1,600 as penalty accrued on this card. I paid this amount to settle and close the matter. However, to my surprise, they demanded I pay additional money, and made repeated phone calls. I have declined to proceed with this, until the case is properly addressed by the bank.

Even after having paid these wrongful charges and visiting the branch with proper complaints filed, and after further liaisons with their office personnel, I am still getting repeated calls from the bank. This is an inconvenience to my working and personal life. Since the past few months, I have been trying to close this card. I never used this card for a single dirham. I wish to share my story with others through Gulf News, create awareness in society, while approaching the management of Ajman Bank, to obtain reimbursements for their wrongful charge. I hope they amend their ways, and improve their service towards customers. From Mr Mohammad Suhaib Seddiqi Ajman Editor’s note: The complaint was forwarded to Ajman Bank for comments. However, despite repeated reminders, its management did not respond. (Process initiation: October 31, 2016. Process completion: December 15, 2016.) Editor’s note: Do you have similar issues that you would like to raise with us? You can write to us at readers@gulfnews.com. More from Complaints Charged twice

Why was my credit card blocked?

What is ‘pay protect’?

Not my Sim









