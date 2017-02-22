Who will pay for the damaged luggage?

Finally, on October 20, someone answered my call and I was able to talk to him. He was unable to help me and said that another department deals with such situations. He advised me to forward him the email I had initially sent. I did so and received a response on the same day from baggage claims. They said they required details, which were already sent to them on September 19. I responded with the required details, but till now, have had no response from them.