Water, water everywhere

Can the newspaper please get me some assistance in reaching Sewa, so they could explain the situation? I have proof that my family was not in the country at the time, with passport exit and entry stamps. Also, I had the house key with me when I was on vacation and I am sure there was no chance of water leakage inside the house. The building security guard is also ready to testify that no maintenance work has been carried out with regards to the waterline in my connection or inside my house.