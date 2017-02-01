Return documents for rejected application

We often apply for bank credit cards and loans, for which, we fill out an application form and provide the bank with documents, such as attested passport copies and a copy of our Emirates ID. For credit card, we also give a security cheque. I went through the same process at Dubai First. After 20 days, I called the bank and asked for the status of my application. The representative said the bank had rejected my application. It was alright with me, since I was not very interested, so I requested the bank to return my documents. The representative replied that I would have to call their call centre on the toll free number and ask for the documents. Since the documents I gave were attested, they can be misused and I have every right to ask for them. But since I did not receive a proper reply, can Gulf News guide me as to what I should do about it?