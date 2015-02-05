Refunds for disconnected account

I recently fell victim to a promotional offer by a sales agent from etisalat. Some salesmen are smart and only disclose the positive part of the promotion, such as information about the international minutes and the data bundle. The worst part is that the contract is for six months or one year for a postpaid number, and when the number is disconnected due to non-payment, the monthly rental charge keeps accumulating. To me, this doesn’t add up, since the number is disconnected and the data is simply not accessible after disconnection. Logically, one should be charged on services that are provided before disconnection. So, while we struggle to clear what we have genuinely used, the amount still keeps accumulating, even though we can’t even use the service. When you go to the etisalat office to complain, the representatives there tell you they are not aware of the arrangement you had when you took the number. I have accumulated about Dh6,000 on two numbers that I bought with my wife. Please intervene, Gulf News, and help us to begin easy instalments for the debt we have. We get numerous calls and threats from them.